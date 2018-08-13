(Grand Haven Tribune) - The end is finally in sight for the reconstruction work on Grand Haven’s south pier.

However, the pier will be closed to all pedestrians beginning Monday, Aug. 13, and will remain closed for the remainder of the week, as contractors put the finishing touches on the repairs.

“They’ve got one more concrete placement to go, and that happens to be around the inner lighthouse,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Area Engineer Tom O’Bryan. “To accommodate the contractor, they’re going to close the pier off at the shoreline. They also have to paint the ladders and do some joint sealant, and they can’t have people walking around out there.”

O’Bryan cautioned that the work is all weather dependent. In the event of heavy wind and rain, the construction will be delayed.

“If we can be patient for one more week, we should have the full structure done by the end of the week, then there will be some closures next year when they put the catwalk back up,” he said. “But as far as our work goes, it should be complete.”

The Corps of Engineers’ south pier repair project began Oct. 3, 2016.

