GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety has increased their search efforts for a 25-year-old who disappeared early Friday morning.

Dylan Tarr, 25, was last seen walking on Washington Avenue near S. 5th Street in Grand Haven around 1 a.m. on Friday. He has not contacted his family, which they say is out of character.

On Saturday, Grand Haven police were assisted by multiple agencies to search for Tarr. They used ground and air teams in various areas within the city of Grand Haven.

Michigan State Police, Ottawa County Sheriff Department, United States Coast Guard Station Grand Haven, Ottawa County Emergency Management, Ottawa County Search and Rescue, Kent County Search and Rescue, and several area fire departments are assisting with the search.

Tarr is 5-foot-9 with a slender build. He was last wearing black jeans, white T-shirt with long sleeve blue shirt.

