GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The historic Lake Michigan water levels have steadily degraded roads in Grand Haven and are putting a dent in the city's budget.

The epicenter of the damage is at the flooded Harbor Island. While the boat launch is still open, water has disrupted the stone on nearby roads.

"We're doing our best to keep up and respond," City Manager Pat McGinnis said. "We're putting up some diking in advance so we're ready to respond and pump water out."

The city has already spend over $50,000 dollars on sand bags and repairs with plans to spend at least $50,000 more. McGinnis said costs could climb to $200,000 by the end of the year.

"If the high water levels persist, which they are predicted to do, we've got a good deal of concern in the private area," he said. "We're trying to help those private properties deal with immediate concern, and then we'll come back and add up the dollars."

Grand Haven officials considered declaring a state of emergency to request federal assistance, but found it didn't "fit the mold" of sudden need.

Instead, McGinnis is working with other leaders of waterfront communities on coming up with funding solutions for the similar damages they're experiencing.

"We all expect to come together late this summer and assess...what these high lake levels are doing to our local budgets and then approach our state legislature, and perhaps our congressional delegation, together to see if we can get some relief," he said.

