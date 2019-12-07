GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A "highly intoxicated woman" was arrested by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Grand Haven State Park just before 2 p.m. to assist state park rangers. A 31-year-old Grand Rapids woman had been observed drinking alcohol on the beach.

Alcohol is prohibited at the state park.

When park rangers tried to identify the woman, she ran into Lake Michigan and tried to swim away from law enforcement.

"She began to have difficulty swimming and a nearby boater threw her a flotation cushion," said police.

An Ottawa County Sheriff Marine Patrol responded, but the woman also swam away from the patrol boat.

Police officers then entered the water and took the woman into custody. She was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail with a blood alcohol content of 0.27. She is awaiting arraignment on city ordinance violations.

