GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular pharmacy that closed after decades of business has returned as a gift and coffee shop under the same name.

"It's a meeting place for everyone, all different types of people," Manager Alicia Morrow said. "There's nothing like this."

The business, located on 1125 Washington Ave., first opened as Hetzel Pharmacy is 1923. The name was changed to Pfaff's after the former owner in 1953 and closed in 2018.

"We wanted to reopen it for the community," Heather Matheny said. Her husband Duane Bloemers owned the business for over 30 years. The couple decided to restore Pfaff's as a gift shop, coffee bar and soda fountain.

"My husband wanted to keep the pharmacy, so I've got a little museum there for him," Matheny said.

The new shop is equipped with tables from an old Grand Haven restaurant and an assortment of coffee, including an espresso machine. Its soda fountain is still a main feature.

"There were so many people in the community who were heartbroken when Pfaff's closed," said Kristen Klempel, whose father owned a nearby business. "It's an icon in Grand Haven. It's such a community feel and family."

The new business officially opened on Feb. 14. Despite the off-season, business has been strong to start, said Morrow, who worked at the old shop for years, while her mother managed it.

"There's different things that are new and things like that, but this community needed Pfaff's," she said. "I just hope people continue to come in."

More Grand Haven stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.