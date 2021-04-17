Holland man injured after car crash, suicide attempt

According to police, the man retrieved a pistol from his trunk, refused to comply with demands and held the gun to his head.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A 60-year-old Holland man was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven following a car crash and suicide attempt Saturday.

Around 1 p.m., a Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officer responded to a car crash on US-31 south of Jackson Avenue. Both drivers involved in the crash had pulled into a parking lot.

According to police, the Holland man retrieved a pistol from his trunk, refused to comply with demands and held the gun to his head. The man also asked for police to shoot him, police say.

After speaking with the man, police deployed a taser, which was unsuccessful. The man was later incapacitated with non-lethal baton rounds and transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital.

The man was treated for an arm injury and received a psychological evaluation.

Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said that this is the third suicide attempt that the Grand Haven police have de-escalated in the past few months.

