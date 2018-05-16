GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Randall "Randy" Syswerda, 67, and his wife, Jean, are taking one more trip together to the Chinook Pier in Grand Haven on Wednesday, May 16.

Life EMS is assisting in the journey, which includes "ice cream or a complimentary lunch of his choosing." Randy is a patient of Emmanuel Hospice. Sara Lowe, executive director of Emmanuel Hospice, explained in a press release:

"As a faith-based hospice, our mission is to put our patients' wishes first. We always begin our service with a question that may seem surprising at first: 'How do you want to live?' We do all we can to help our patients and their families create lasting memories at the end of life."

Randy lost the ability to walk due to encephalitis at the age of 4. He was treated at Mary Free Bed and left six months later, walking with braces. Randy was under the care of Mary Free Bed for more than six decades, including once in 1993 with a brain injury from a fall, before moving to Emmanuel Hospice.

Randy and Jean started their day at the pier around 11 a.m.

