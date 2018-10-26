The wait for the new inclusive play space in Grand Haven is almost over.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Imagination Station was held 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.

As crews finish the flooring and check-off list, the public is encouraged to remain off the site.

Speakers slated for the grand opening include Grand Haven Mayor Geri McCaleb, Michigan Economic Development Corp. representative Lindsay Viviano, and Reimagine Project co-chairpersons Chris and Kristi Streng.

The plans for the new play space have been in the making for more than a year. More than 100 local students designed the play space last fall. Officials from Leathers and Associates used those ideas to develop the final design.

The Reimagine Project raised $500,000 to fund it and thousands of volunteers worked from Oct. 9-14 to build it on the site of the old Imagination Station in Grand Haven’s Mulligan’s Hollow recreational area.

After the structure was completed, crews have worked on the foundation and the final touches.

Kristi Streng said she’s looking forward to the community seeing what the volunteers built and children finally having the chance to play on it.

“I’m looking forward to that laughter,” she said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Grand Haven Tribune