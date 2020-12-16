Intermittent closings for drawbridge in Grand Haven

During the two-hour maintenance period, the bridge will open several times for 10-15 minutes.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be performing some routine maintenance on the Grand Haven drawbridge this week, and it could leave you stuck in traffic.

The closures will take place between Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11:59 a.m. and Friday Dec. 18th at 2:00 a.m.

Seek an alternative route if you need to go that way.

