GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Campers at Outdoor Adventures Grand Haven Resort had a hard time enjoying their Labor Day weekend. According to campers, the resort spent nearly two days without water.

Trouble began Saturday afternoon. The resort cited a "guest incident" as the cause for broken water lines. In a Sunday Facebook post, Outdoor Adventures notified campers that reinforcements were working to get water restored. At at 8 p.m. they said water had finally been turned back on.

Outdoor Adventures Grand Haven Resort Update: it's 8pm and, thanks t our hard-working team, the water is b... ack on! Thanks for your patience. Shower, and camp on! ----- Update at 4pm: Our helpers have arrived. We're all working hard to fix the water issue ASAP. Thank you for your continued patience.

While bathrooms remained open throughout the incident, campers say lines were out the door and were forced to go to a nearby gas station and state park.

The resort closed its pool after campers were found showering in it, littering the water with shampoo.

LeAnn Stapels, a camper with a lifetime Outdoor Adventures membership, said the lack of water impacted her family's healthcare.

"My husband takes medications in the morning, and I have two grandchildren and they take medications in the morning and he had to run out to Meijer this morning to bring bottle water back to the campers so they could take their medications," she said.

RELATED: Outdoor Adventures warned by attorney general to end 'unlawful' business practices

Along with paying close to $7,000 for a lifetime membership, Stapel's husband Otto added that they and other camp members are required to pay nearly $500 per year in maintenance fees. He said it was disappointing that the organization didn't have a better system to repair the water lines, a project which took nearly two days.

"They got to make it right. If there's thousands of people paying almost $500 a year for a maintenance upkeep, where's all this money going, because the facilities you're looking at them. They're not up kept," he said.

The Grand Haven incident comes on the heels of Attorney General Dana Nessel's investigation into Outdoor Adventures for what she calls "unlawful business practices."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



