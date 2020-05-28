x
Lane closures on Grand Haven Drawbridge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you're traveling in the Grand Haven area Thursday, you could see some delays.

M-DOT will be doing lighting work on the Grand Haven Drawbridge.

That will mean lane closures on northbound US-31 between Jackson Street and M-104 in Spring Lake.

Workers will be out there from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday as long as the weather cooperates.

