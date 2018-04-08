GRAND HAVEN, Mich.- Every year during their summer Coast Guard Festival, Grand Haven has a memorial for the USCGC Escanaba and the 101 men on board who were killed when it sank in the North Atlantic on June 13, 1943. Grand Haven was the ship’s home port.

“The Escanaba was Grand Havens own,” explains Mayor Geri McCaleb. “When the Escanaba was lost in 1943 it was, for this city, a very personal tragedy.”

This year the memorial was Friday. The ceremony had even more significance because it is now 75 years since an explosion of unknown origin blew the Escanaba out of the water.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary the current USCGC Escanaba and crew were in Grand Haven to salute their predecessors. Many relatives of the men lost at sea also came to remember and learn about the ship and the sailors.

“I was 2 weeks old when the Escanaba sank,” says Dr. Ralph Nix. His father, Ralph Nix, Jr. was ship surgeon on the Escanaba. “This was a beautiful ceremony.”

“I wanted to come and honor all of them,” says Gloria Klien. He uncle, Dean Welsh, was one of the crewmen killed. ” I’ve learned a lot since I have been here. It is very impressive.”

The Escanaba was escorting a convoy of ships in the North Atlantic on June 13, 1943. It’s believed a torpedo or enemy mine caused the explosion that sank the ship. 101 of the 103 men on board were killed.

“I wish I would have known my uncle,” says Kline. “I hope that he and all of his shipmates rest in peace.”

The current USCGC Escanaba is the 3rd ship with that name. It’s home port is now Boston.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM