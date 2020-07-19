Beachgoers form human chain to search for teen at Grand Haven State Park

A helicopter is also assisting in the search.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — According to the Grand Haven Tribune, a teen went missing at Grand Haven State Park Sunday around 3:42 p.m.

Police and beachgoers are both looking for the swimmer. The Tribune said initial reports said the missing person is a 13-year-old boy.

Beachgoers formed a human chain and are wading through the 4-5 foot waves, the Tribune reports. Everyone but those helping with the search are asked to stay out of the water.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter are assisting in the search.

There is a red flag at the beach. The National Weather Service said gusty winds on Sunday would create dangerous swimming conditions at all Lake Michigan beaches.

The state park posted on Facebook shortly before 5 p.m. that entrance to park is closed until further notice. The park shut down the pier on Saturday evening after several people were swept off.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch reports that the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, the Ottawa County Dive Team, Grand Haven Township fire, North Ottawa Ambulance and the DNR are all assisting in the search.

This is a developing story.

