GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Water rescues in Grand Haven have prompted the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety to tell beachgoers at the state park and at City Beach to stay out of Lake Michigan.

According to police, they responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress on Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Three victims were pulled from the water and transported to local hospitals. There is no update on their conditions.

Two swimmers were able to self-rescue, according to Jeff Hawke, the director of Grand Haven Public Safety.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's media partner at the Grand Haven Tribune reported that a human chain was used to assist in the water rescue.

This is not the first water rescue in Grand Haven. Earlier on Sunday afternoon around noon, crews pulled a 65-year-old Wyoming man from the rough waters at Grand Haven State Park, according to the Grand Haven Tribune. He is in critical condition.

A beach hazard statement was issued for Ottawa County at 2 p.m. on Sunday for high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM