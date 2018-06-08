GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A hit-and-run accident over the weekend is going to get reviewed by the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for criminal charges.

The accident happened on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. in the McDonald's parking lot located on Beacon Boulevard.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old Muskegon man was a passenger in a van that entered the parking lot that night. He got out of the van from the passenger side and walked through the parking lot at the rear of the building near the drive-thru.

He was then struck by the van. The driver sped off from the McDonalds after hitting him.

Police say they have identified the driver and will continue to investigate the incident.

The victim suffered severe and life-threatening trauma to the head on Saturday. He was taken to Hackley Hospital and remains in critical condition, police report.

Once the investigation is over, the case will be sent over the prosecuting attorney's office for further criminal charges.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com

