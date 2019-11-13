GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven’s newest mayor, Bob Monetza, conducted his first meeting as such Monday night.

After being sworn in, new and incumbent councilmembers nominated a mayor pro-tem, appointed an auditing committee and announced how they would go about filling a vacant council seat.

“We’re closing the books on this election,” Monetza said. “We have a long tradition of mayor putting their hearts into this job. I plan to do the same.”

Monetza created the vacancy by winning the Nov. 5 election, defeating now-former Councilman Josh Brugger for the mayoral post.

After taking his oath of office, the new mayor noted that the council has up to 30 days to vote in a new member to fill the rest of his term, which expires Nov. 8, 2021.

RELATED: Holland's new mayor, city council members sworn in

According to the notice posted on the city’s website, applicants need to be at least 21 years old, a registered voter in the city and a resident of the city for at least six months. A letter of interest and a resume should be submitted to City Clerk Linda Browand at lbrowand@grandhaven.org or at 519 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Councilmembers hope to have the seat filled by Dec. 2.

Mike Fritz, who retained his seat on council in last week’s general election, was nominated and approved as mayor pro-tem for Monetza.

Fritz and new Councilman Ryan Cummins also took their oaths of office on Monday, and volunteered to continue out this year on the auditing committee.

The council approved having a six-month rotation for the committee, which reviews bills before regular council meetings. In January, Councilmen Dennis Scott and Cummins will begin their rotation on the committee.

More from Grand Haven:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.