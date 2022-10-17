Woman-owned small business opens in Grand Haven

Awaken: Mind & Body offers counseling, massages, skincare, yoga, and so much more.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new small business run by two women has officially opened their doors to the public in Grand Haven.

It's called "Awaken: Mind & Body" which offers counseling, massages, skincare, yoga and so much more.

"We basically want to help people help themselves, if that makes sense," says Co-Owner Kristen Kennedy Tyler. "So whether it's, you know, coming in for counseling, or taking a yoga class, or just some relaxation, there's a lot of different ways to, you know, focus on on your self care aspect. And that's what we want to help provide."

