Grand Haven

Grand Haven school bus involved in head on crash; no injuries

The bus was carrying around 20 students at the time of the crash.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A Grand Haven school bus carrying around 20 students was involved in a head on crash Friday afternoon. Ottawa County deputies say it happened shortly after 4:00 on Greent Street near 138th Ave. in Robinson Township.

Deputies say the 20-year-old driver of an eastbound Chevrolet Impala crossed the centerline hitting the bus. No one was injured in the crash according to deputies.

Green Street was closed for several hours to allow crews time to clean up debris from the crash. They are asking drivers to find alternative routes until the road reopens.

