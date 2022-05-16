Owner of Butch's Beach Burritos dies Sunday

Jim "Butch" Thayer passed away Sunday, May 15.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The owner of Butch’s Beach Burritos, Jim "Butch" Thayer, died on Sunday.

Butch opened his burrito restaurant in 1987 and had two locations in Grand Haven and Spring Lake.

The family-owned and operated restaurants are staples in the Grand Haven area and serves customers from all over the state and country.

Butch's Beach Burritos is known not only for its burritos and fresh salsa but also their tacos and hot dogs wrapped in tortillas.

The Thayer family announced Butch's passing on Monday in a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

This is with sad news that I'm letting all our friends, guest & relatives know BUTCH/Jim Thayer passed away yesterday May 15th. The Thayer family♥️ Posted by Butch's Beach Burritos on Monday, May 16, 2022

Butch's Beach Burritos has been in business for 35 years.

