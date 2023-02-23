Grand Haven parents accused of leaving 4-month-old infant in freezing car

The child's feet were blue and skin cold to the touch when first responders found him. He has since recovered at the hospital, and his parents are facing charges.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The parents of a 4-month-old in Grand Haven are accused of using drugs and then passing out in their car while their child was left unattended without winter clothing in the back seat.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said on Jan. 29, 32-year-old Philip James Nass III and 30-year-old Crystal Maria Kanouse pulled over their car on a side street and passed out in the front seats.

Meanwhile, police said their 4-month-old baby was in the backseat unsecured in an infant carrier. He wasn't wearing socks or winter clothing and didn't have a blanket, police said.

A passer-by noticed the car and they called 911 to report what they saw, police said.

By the time first responders made it to the car, the baby's condition had deteriorated.

His feet were blue and his skin was cold to the touch, police said.

Medics rushed him to a hospital for treatment, and he has since recovered.

“We are grateful for the person that stopped and called 911. The baby very likely would have died had he remained in the car," Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said.

Wednesday evening, detectives secured felony arrest warrants for the child's parents and arrested the pair.

Nass III is facing one count of child abuse and one count of being a habitual offender, while Kanouse is facing one count of child abuse.

Authorities believe drug use contributed to what happened.

