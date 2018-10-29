GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Bottled water is being distributed at Robinson Elementary in Grand Haven after test results returned showing it could be as much as two-times the recommended amount of PFAS in the supply.

The Environmental Protection Agency's safe drinking limit for PFAS in the water supply is 70 parts per trillion.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools posted a page on their website that explains and answers questions related to the PFAS found at Robinson Elementary. The school is on well water. The supply has been shut off and bottled water is being distributed.

BREAKING: Sources tell me PFAS has been detected in the water at Robinson Elementary School in Grand Haven. @wzzm13 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) October 29, 2018

Officials from the Department of Environmental Quality were at the school Monday afternoon, assessing the situation. They're expected to hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. We will carry it live here and on our Facebook page.

We will learn more from officials shortly but sources say it could be as high as double the standard for safe drinking. @wzzm13 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) October 29, 2018

PFAS chemicals have polluted more than 550 private wells in northern Kent County, leaching into the ground water from waste dumped by Wolverine Worldwide, a shoe company in Rockford. Read more about how residents have been affected by the contaminants with 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Water Worries coverage.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

