ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - A fire that damaged a pole barn Monday morning in Robinson Township is being called suspicious.

Police and Robinson Township firefighters responded to the fire call at 13544 Lightning Tree Lane at about 4:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12.

Fire was found inside the barn and was quickly extinguished, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries, but a woman attempting to put out the fire was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure to be checked for possible smoke inhalation, Buter said.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, Buter said.

