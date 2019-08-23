GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police in Grand Haven are searching for a stolen SUV and pickup truck.

According to a release from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, not only were the vehicles stolen but personal property from other vehicles in the area of the theft have also occurred.

All the thefts reported to authorities thus far have occurred at, or around, homes on the east side of Beacon Boulevard, between Washington Avenue and Oak Lane.

Police say in all the cases they're investigating, the vehicles involved were left unlocked, giving the suspect(s) easy access to the vehicle and its contents.

Investigators are asking the community to be on the lookout for a pearl white 2012 GMC Acadia with license plate number DYQ4243. They are also looking for a black 2013 Ford F-150 with the license plate number DVZ7620.

If you locate the vehicles, authorities ask that you call 9-1-1 or the department of public safety.

In the event that these vehicles are located by a member of the public, call Ottawa County Central Dispatch (9-1-1) or the department of public safety at 616-842-3460. Do not attempt to confront or detain the occupants in the vehicles.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety would like to remind all residents to keep their vehicles locked and not to leave vehicle keys stored in the vehicle.

