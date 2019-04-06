GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — It looks like there will be some extra water hazards to challenge golfers on the new Jack Nicklaus course under construction in Grand Haven Township.

Monday night, the Township Planning Commission approved the addition of five ponds and the modification of two other as part of the redesign of the former Grand Haven Golf Club.

There was some concern altering the flow of water on the course could lead to wet basements in nearby homes, but County Water Resources Commissioner Joe Bush says he thinks drainage will be even better than before.

“We will work with the golf course to make sure neighborhoods don’t have more water than they should,” he said.

No one on the Planning Commission or in the audience at the meeting Monday night opposed adding the ponds.

“Ponds are going to be beautiful,” said neighbor Donn Herreman. “The Nicklaus golf course will be a welcome addition to Grand Haven.”

The redesigned course will be called American Dunes Golf Club. Owners hope to have it open and ready for play by Memorial Day 2020.

“We are really thrilled with the progress,” said neighbor Jill Bush. “Property values are going up and it is great recognition for Grand Haven."

“We feel the end product is going to be gorgeous,” said general manager Doug Bell. “We hope everybody will be very happy with what we produce.”

