Popeye's taking over vacant building in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen is coming to Grand Haven!

While there are very few details on the project, Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the popular fast food restaurant is planned for a vacant space at 320 N. Beacon Blvd. That location is where a Wendy's used to be.

The building is under construction and there is currently no timeline on when it will open, says McGinnis.

