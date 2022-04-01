Pronto Pup opens for 75th year

Pronto Pup has been part of Grand Haven summers since it opened in 1947.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — It's no joke! Pronto Pup is open for the season on April 1 and ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Owners Carl and Nancy Nelson made a post on Facebook announcing the opening day and promised their customers that prices will remain the same as last season despite business costs being raised.

"Since taking over the family business in 2005 everything we purchase to operate our 67 square foot business on Grand Haven's beautiful waterfront has gone up," the post reads, later saying, "If we could just eliminate greed in our society, so many of life's other issues would just go away. So this year the prices remain the same. Every year I fight to not raise prices."

The post continues on to compliment the shop's employees, saying that they are "constantly getting compliments on how polite our staff is."

Pronto Pup has been a part of Grand Haven summers since its opening in 1947. Pronto Pups will continue to be $1.75, with small drinks being 50 cents and large drinks $1. The shop will be open every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

"So we welcome another great season," says the post. "75 years in business this year. Same building and location. Same family."

To learn more about Pronto Pup, check out their Facebook page here.

