Protesters call for Pronto Pups boycott, others side with owner after controversial remarks

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — You've likely seen the post by now.

"He was insulting front-line workers, he was insulting Black Lives Matter," says Heather Wagenvelt, the organizer of a protest against Pronto Pups. "He stated he wanted to paint White lives matter down Washington Street."

While others have rushed to the owner's defense.

"The cancel mob will not win," says Tom, who chose not to give a last name. "We are going to shut them down. They are not going to keep canceling Conservatives because they don't like our opinions."

The protest was sparked by a controversial and racially charged Facebook post by the owner of Pronto Pups.

"I loved going here as a kid. Like, I grew up going here," recalls Wagenvelt. "But seeing the owner say something like that on the company page just didn't sit right with me."

But Tom says the post does not warrant a boycott because it falls under free speech.

"Black Lives Matter is out here canceling good people and calling them racist for things that are obviously not racist," he argues. "They're a Marxist organization and I'm not going to let them have the only word out here."

Business at the stand seemed unaffected by the protesters, as a line still formed down the sidewalk. But Wagenvelt thinks that won't continue.

"If they want to wait hours for a corn dog, that's on them," she says. "But I think for every person here protesting our protest, there's about five to ten people who will never come again."

Tom, on the other hand, plans to continue his support.

"Their hate is not warranted," he says. "He has every right to speak and we'll be down here defending him."

