GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — (Grand Haven Tribune) - A group of West Michigan residents made a statement as motorists commuted through Grand Haven late Thursday afternoon.

Gathered at the Jackson Street/Beacon Boulevard intersection, several residents held signs promoting peace and opposing war, and specifically a war with Iran.

According to the website nowarwithiran.org, more than 350 such demonstrations were planned for Thursday.

“Grand Haven is making its own little statement,” said Chrys Moelter-Gray, one of the demonstrators.

RELATED: Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq

When Moelter-Gray saw the post on Facebook about the Grand Haven event, she decided to be part of it and hold her sign, “Peace for All.”

Norton Shores residents Richard and Nancy Peters held signs opposing war. Nancy said she’s worried about current actions, and she believes the country should seek diplomacy and not military action. Richard said he wanted to make sure the War Powers Act remains in Congress and that the House of Representatives didn’t give its power to President Donald Trump.

While the group held signs, some motorists honked in agreement. Richard Peters said it’s a good feeling to have that support.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.