Skateboarder in critical condition after getting hit by car

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police in Grand Haven are investigating after a man on a skateboard was struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

It happened near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Franklin Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, the 24-year-old Grand Rapids man went through a stop sign at Franklin and 3rd and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Grand Haven woman.

He was taken Mercy Hospital and underwent surgery. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

