Skydiver suffers serious injury after crash landing onto roof of Grand Haven business

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Twin Lake man suffered a serious injury to his left leg after a skydiving mishap Sunday evening in Grand Haven.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the 49-year-old was skydiving around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when his primary parachute malfunctioned.

Authorities said he opened his back-up parachute.

This caused a double parachute canopy and the inevitable rapid descent, police said.

He ended up crashing landing on the roof of 1811 Hayes Street in Grand Haven, which is an industrial production facility.

First responders were able to treat him on the roof and get him stable enough to be lowered down to the ground with a ladder struck.

Medics rushed him to an area hospital for further treatment.

