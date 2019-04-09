GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Pet owners in Ottawa County will now have to drive all the way to Grand Rapids for late-night animal emergencies.

Grand Haven Animal Hospital, located on 168th Avenue south of the city, canceled its after-hours urgent care program last week. The staff started extending hours to 11 p.m. in June.

The need for after-hours care was so great on the lakeshore; the staff was willing to put in the extra work, said Practice Manager Tammy Dunn.

"We were really excited to open up here locally so that clients didn't have to travel so far to have their pet seen and treated or, at least, initially seen," Dunn said. "[But] some of our girls were having to pull 15-hour days just to have the coverage."

The small facility and over-extended staff limited the number of patients employees could see. Complaints from members of the community regarding costs and care took a toll on the staff, Dunn said.

"The nature of urgent care itself is inherently stressful," she said. "There was a lot of anger, stress and frustration from the community who were bringing their pets in, taking it out on our staff and doctors. That was a struggle almost every night."

The staff is in this to help animals, said Ruth Kuyers, a licensed vet tech at GHAH.

"They don't realize that we also have feelings," Kuyers said. "We do want to save the pets. We do want to do everything that we can, but if we can't get payment, we can't keep the lights on [and] pay our staff."

Grand Haven Animal Hospital is referring clients to BluePearl Pet Hospital and Animal Emergency Hospital for after-hours care. Both are more than 30 minutes away in Grand Rapids.

"I've made that drive with a pet in the back seat that I wasn't sure was going to make it to Grand Rapids, so I know how excruciating that drive can be," Dunn said. "It was [an] extremely tough [decision]...we were really excited to provide this service."

