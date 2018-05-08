GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - A 64-year-old Wyoming man died after being pulled from a rough Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park early Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded just after noon, when Ottawa County Central Dispatch received multiple calls of a man in distress.

The man went under the water before police arrived, but officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety organized beachgoers into a human chain and one of those chains found the man within a short time after the call, said GHDPS Sgt. Lee Adams.

Police and paramedics were performing CPR on the man after he was pulled from the water.

Luke Nordlund of Grand Rapids was one of the visitors who joined the human chain.

“Probably 30-40 people formed the chain, but had to split into two sections because it was getting too deep,” Nordlund said.

He added that it was the second chain of people who found the man and pulled him to shore.

A red flag was flying and weather alerts had been posted the previous day.

A DNR officer said there was a long shore current at the park as well as “quite a few rip currents.”

“People shouldn’t be in the water,” he said, looking out to the lake where at least a couple dozen people were playing in the waves.

“I’m 6-foot-7 and over 250 pounds and I almost got knocked over myself,” Nordlund said.

Four Grand Haven Public Safety officers were in the water. Two Coast Guard Fast Response boats and an Ottawa County Marine Patrol boat also responded.

The National Weather Service reported waves of 2-4 feet expected today. The water temperature was in the low 70s at the time of the incident with a local air temperature of about 82 degrees.

