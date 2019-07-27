(Grand Haven Tribune) An 18-year-old Rockford man suffered a head injury after a fall on Grand Haven’s South Pier on Saturday, but was giving spectators a thumbs up when emergency personnel drove him back to shore on an all terrain vehicle.

Grand Haven Public Safety Sgt. Josh Tomes said the man allegedly climbed up on the catwalk, fell off and hit his head. The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near the end of the pier.

Police put a collar on the youth to stabilize his neck and then escorted him to the higher section of the pier where medical personnel and all terrain vehicles met them.

Tomes said 4-7-foot waves were washing over the pier and it was unsafe for anybody to be out there. A red flag was flying and a sign was posted that warned people not to swim due to rip currents.

The sergeant said, due to the wavy conditions, it wasn’t possible to place the victim on a backboard before transporting him.”

“There were a lot of small children out there,” Tomes said as he looked back and watched the waves slam against the pier. “We closed the pier to prevent injury to them and to any emergency personnel.

Tomes said the pier would remain closed the rest of the day. If the lake calmed down enough, officials would open access to the pier again.

