GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A polka-dot-covered Dairy Treat no long occupies the corner of Harbor Drive and Lafayette Avenue in Grand Haven.

Workers arrived Saturday morning with heavy machinery and knocked the Dairy Treat to the ground in just a matter of seconds.

Developers recently obtained a building permit to begin construction of a three story condominium project on the property.

Work is expected to begin this year.

The early Saturday morning demolition of the iconic Dairy Treat caught many Grand Haven residents by surprise.

Photographer Bob Walma says he was one of few people there to see the last of the building be knocked to the ground.

"I raced out of the house like a fireman," Walma said. "I grew up coming here every Friday and Saturday night with my friends when we were in junior high and high school."

Walma says for him and so many other community members the building holds so many good memories.

The Dairy Treat opened in 1969. The last customers were served on Labor Day.

The new condo development includes a new Dairy Treat on the ground level. It's expected to open by Memorial Day. The condos may be ready for residents later next summer.

