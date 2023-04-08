Trinity Health employees call for higher wages, improved contract with 24-hour strike

Officials with Trinity Health say they're prepared to keep patients' care from being impacted during the strike.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A group of hospital workers are banding together and calling for increased pay Friday.

Their strike kicked off Friday morning in front of Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital, where dozens of hospital workers stood with signs. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene said the strikers have gotten many reactions from passing drivers.

Their hope is that this will lead to better wages.

“It’s important that we all stand together and show them that they can’t bust this union. We are here to stay and we are here to take care of our community,” said Virginia Swan, who works in the kitchen at Trinity Health. She makes $12 an hour.

She, and many others, are asking for higher pay and a better contract.

“I just want everybody to be fair for all of us and make us feel better and safer at our hospital," Swan said.

In a statement, Trinity Health Michigan accused the union — SEIU Healthcare Michigan — of making false claims and say supporters of the union have been harassing hospital employees.

"Of the nearly 200 members of the bargaining unit, we do not believe more than 25 employees are actively picketing at this time," the statement reads in part. "This week there have been numerous complaints of intimidation, bullying and harassment by union supporters against our hospital colleagues."

Beth Ruiter, a lead medical technologist in hematology, is with the bargaining committee and is not part of the union. She said Trinity Health has proposed cuts and that conversations at the table aren't happening.

“I actually hoped that we were going to reach a settlement and then Trinity canceled. It’s like they’re not even interested in getting a settlement," Ruiter said.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they decided to pause negotiations after learning that at least 30% of union colleagues filed a petition to no longer be part of it.

But strikers are sending a very different, more emotional message.

“I don’t see appreciation. I don’t see people in that building that care. And it hurts me," said one employee at the strike.

Those organizing the strike say it will go on for 24 hours. With this happening at the same time as the Coast Guard Festival, it's a busy time at the hospital.

But those with Trinity Health say they're well prepared to handle the effects from this day-long strike. The hospital and the Emergency Department will remain open throughout the strike. Officials have also arranged to receive help from EMS units with Trinity Health Muskegon.

