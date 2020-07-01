FERRYSBURG, Mich. — The bridge that carries West Spring Lake Road traffic over Smith's Bayou in Ferrysburg has been closed since June, when the City Council decided to have it closed to all but pedestrians and bicyclists because of its detetriorating condition.

Council's decision on Monday means the bridge could be reopened to motor vehicles as soon as this month, perhaps in a few days.

There will be load restrictions, and it may only be open to cars and pickup trucks.

The decision follows a second opinion from an engineering firm that the bridge may be able to handle the lighter vehicle loads. The Fleis and Vandenbrink firm, which conducted the second study, has offered to help the city apply for repair grants.

