Security footage captures two women vandalizing Grand Haven lighthouse, both arrested

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two women from Grand Rapids were arrested for malicious destruction of property of a Grand Haven lighthouse, the Department of Public Safety says.

The pair, ages 17 and 20, were caught on security footage scratching graffiti on the inner lighthouse.

Police located the women leaving the pier after observing them on the security cameras. They were arrested on Thursday, April 28 around 5:42 p.m.

The 20-year-old will be arraigned in the 58th District and the 17-year-old will be arraigned in the Family Division of the 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County.

