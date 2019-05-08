SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The blue Victorian home on Spring Lake’s Savidge Street will be on the move next week.

On Tuesday, the 2,500-square-foot house, built in 1876 by lumber baron Francis Lilley, will take a walking-pace ride down Savidge, and then south on Division Street, landing at its new home at the northwest corner of Exchange and Division streets, next to the historic Isabelle’s House.

Robert Lopez and Patrick Roggenbau of Miami, Florida, plan to restore the home and reopen it next spring as a bed and breakfast, retaining and restoring many of its historic features.

“We’re going to build the ultimate bed and breakfast experience,” Lopez said. “We’re lucky the house has so many original features – the moldings, fireplace, front doors. ... It’s incredibly intact considering its age. We’re going to paint the house interior white and have modern furnishings. It’s going to be pretty luxurious.”

Lopez and Roggenbau see their venture as more than a bed and breakfast – they’re aiming for a community gathering place, with an art gallery, gardens and more.

The Lilley House was built in 1876 by Francis E. Lilley, who ran a lumber company at what is now Mill Point Park in Spring Lake.

“We’re going to have spectacular gardens and interesting fun things that tie into the community,” Lopez said. “Our vision is to be kind of a community center. If you want to stop in for a cup of coffee, or join a garden club or a book club, the house is there for that. We want to make it open to the entire community.”

Besides being a “gifted chef,” according to Lopez, Roggenbau is a skilled artist.

“He was classically trained in Italy,” Lopez said. “He’s going to have a little studio there (at the Victorian home) to display his work. We’ll also display local artists’ work. We want to have everything as local as possible – food, drinks, wine, the arts. To showcase Spring Lake, that’s really our main goal.”

Lopez said with Kim VanKampen’s new Epicurean Village development, the Seven Steps Up concerts and other coming attractions, Spring Lake is becoming a more viable destination.

“We’re very optimistic Spring Lake is not going to be a pass-through town and this is going to become a destination place,” he said. “There’s enough draw for people to enjoy Spring Lake. ... Spring Lake is going to have a great renaissance.”

Lopez said he and his partner are committed to preserving the home’s architectural integrity, and also being mindful of trees and branches during Tuesday’s house moving.

“We’ve made it our priority to not trim trees more than absolutely necessary,” Lopez said. “We’re going to tie back trees to not harm the greenery of Spring Lake. I think we’re only taking down one tree that’s already sick and dying. That will be replaced with two trees. We are obsessive-compulsive gardeners. We planned it out.”

Ironically, the old house’s new location at Division and Exchange is adjacent to where original homeowner Francis Lilley and his partner, George Sisson, owned their lumber mill, at the site of what is now Mill Point Park. Sisson and Lilley owned the two side-by-side Victorian mansions on Savidge Street – Sisson lived in the orange one and Lilley in the blue one.

Over the years, the homes housed apartments and more recently sat vacant.

Village Manager Chris Burns said she’s excited about the move, and the restoration.

“It’s going to be like a parade,” she said of Tuesday’s move. “The village is thrilled that someone has taken an interest in restoring this beautiful home. It has sat vacant for many, many years and time was not on the old girl’s side. Having it vacant has seemingly accelerated its decline.

“It’s great to see so many people get behind this project,” Burns added. “We are expecting a large crowd on Tuesday and are looking forward to seeing what Patrick and Robert have in store.”

