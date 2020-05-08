Virtual public meeting next week on 5-bridge project

The Michigan Department of Transportation will host the online meeting from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A virtual public meeting is planned for next week to take public input on a $22.8 million bridge project set for 2021-22 in the area of U.S. 31 and M-104, which connects Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg.

The five bridges included in the project are the U.S. 31 drawbridge over the Grand River, the U.S. 31 bridge over the south channel going into Grand Haven, the U.S. 31 bridge over the M-104 connector, the U.S. 31 bridge over Third Street in Ferrysburg and the M-104 bridge over the Spring Lake channel.

The work slated, from south to north, is as follows:

U.S. 31/south channel of the Grand River

Southbound: deep concrete overlay, railing repair, zone painting, scour countermeasures, substructure patching, steel beam repairs, bridge approach replacement.

Northbound: deck patching, epoxy overlay, joint replacement, scour countermeasures, substructure patching, bridge approach replacement.

U.S. 31/Bascule Bridge

Replace steel grid deck, epoxy overlay on concrete portion of deck, full paint, steel beam repairs, new submarine cable, mechanical and electrical work.

U.S. 31/GTW RR and M-104 ramp

Deep concrete overlay, railing replacement, substructure patching, bridge approach replacement, zone painting on beams.

U.S. 31/Third Street

Concrete overlay, substructure patching, joint replacement, bridge approach replacement.

M-104/Spring Lake channel

Deep concrete overlay, bridge approach replacement, scour counter measures, waterproofing treatment on barrier, healer/sealer on sidewalk/pathway.

This work will require a combination of traffic shifts and ramp detours during construction.

In addition, portions of the nonmotorized paths will be closed intermittently during construction. These include the path along U.S. 31 over the Grand River, paths adjacent to the Spring Lake channel under M-104, and the path crossing the Spring Lake channel and paths adjacent to M-104.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2021 and will continue through the fall of 2022, with traffic impacts reduced during the summer season each year.

The functions of the nonmotorized pathways will not be permanently impaired in any way as a result of MDOT’s proposed project. Boat navigation will be maintained throughout the duration of construction.

During this construction period, two areas are being considered for contractor staging areas: a portion of Rix Robinson Park and the Ferrysburg carpool lot.

MDOT said public input is being sought to help the state agency recognize and address any public concerns that may result from the temporary pathway closures per a proposed “de minimis impact finding” under Section 4(f) of U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966. Provide your comments and questions to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov, or by mail to: Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, Van Wagoner Building, PO Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909.

Here is how you can attend the virtual meeting:

Here is the link: Microsoft Teams link.

To join by phone without using the internet, call 248-509-0316 (Conference ID: 747 020 744#).

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail at CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

