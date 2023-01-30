WGHN-FM back on air after hiatus

The station had been unavailable for listeners after having a disagreement about their lease with the City of Grand Haven.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A historic radio station in Grand Haven has returned to being on air after a months-long hiatus starting in November.

92.1 WGHN-FM was temporarily unavailable for listeners after having a disagreement about their lease with the City of Grand Haven.

The city of Grand Haven entered into a tower lease agreement with WGHN back in 1984 and says the agreement has been revised a number of times.

Part of the agreement was that the station had to provide 75% of programming, which WGHN said they were doing, but was an apparent cause of conflict.

After no resolution was made over the differences, WGHN was taken off the air until they found a new tower to relocate to, which they did in December 2022.

They are now back at full power and available to their listeners in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and other nearby communities that they have entertained for 65 years.

"We would like to thank our engineering group for their hard work as this was not an easy task," said General Manager Mike Toth. "To make this move this quickly is amazing. We are so grateful to our loyal marketing partners and faithful listeners. Your support during this transition has been inspiring.”

The programming can be found throughout the Tri-Cities, the Lakeshore, South to Holland and North of Whitehall.

The shows and their times are listed below:

6 a.m. - Good Morning Grand Haven, hosted by Mary Ellen Murphy

Noon - News

Lunchtime at the Laguna, hosted by Jesse Bruce

3 to 6 p.m. - Afternoon Drive, hosted by John Roberts

WGHN is one of 13 ON YOUR SIDE's media partners.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.