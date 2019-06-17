GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City of Grand Rapids kicks off a week of healthy competition Monday morning.

Grand Rapids Active Commute Week (ACW) starts June 17 and encourages Grand Rapids residents to walk, bike or use public transportation to get to work. The annual event include the Active Commute Week Employer Challenge, which features businesses competing for who can log the most active trips.

The healthy competition is a great opportunity for employers and individuals to contribute to the health and sustainability of Grand Rapids.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said the event gives people a fun opportunity to try a different commute option.

“Active Commute Week allows people to try one of the many mobility options Grand Rapids has to offer,” Mayor Bliss said. “We hear so many great stories coming out of events like this. Last year, we had a #grbikestowork competition on national Bike to Work Day. Our winner told us it was her first time riding her bike to work and that she is now committed to ride twice each week. We look forward to hearing more stories like this though Active Commute Week.”

ACW participants can highlight their use of active transportation by logging trips to and from any destination. Registration is free here and available for individuals or teams representing a specific employer or group. Participants who register and log at least one active trip or share on active trip on social with #acwgr are eligible to win prizes for their efforts.

All week long there will be pit stops, throughout the city, where you can drop by starting at 6:30 a.m. and grab free food and swag. For a complete list of pit stops, click here.

