Grand Rapids adopts controversial public space ordinances

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says the ordinances clarify city rules and are not meant to criminalize homelessness, as many have argued.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids City Commission voted to adopt two ordinances "to maintain safe public spaces for all" at a meeting Tuesday night, they say.

One ordinance amends city code to prohibit loitering in public or private buildings after being asked by an owner or representative to leave, or when blocking doorways.

It also prohibits repeated contact with a person in a transaction that could causes someone to feel threatened or intimidated, city officials say.

Either of these actions are now considered a misdemeanor.

According to the city commission, this ordinance:

Adds definitions of “loitering” and “accost” “loitering” means lingering or hanging around in a public area without any apparent purpose for being there. Loitering includes, but is not limited to, intentionally blocking or interfering with others’ ability to safely use public spaces and rights-of-way “accost” means repeated nonconsensual conduct directed to another person in such a manner as would cause a reasonable person to feel harassed or intimidated or that a commission of a criminal act was about to occur

Prohibits loitering in public buildings or private premises, or within doorways

Prohibits accosting another person while Operating an ATM In any public transportation vehicle or stop In any outdoor dining area or outdoor food/beverage space At special events



The other ordinance focuses on personal property stored in public spaces.

Specifically, the city says it will do the following:

Improve protocols around identifying and. storing personal property

Add definitions around property, excess property, essential property, storage, etc.

Prohibit storage of unattended or excess personal property on public property, including rights of way and parks

Allow the City to impound, with or without prior notice, depending on situation, personal property

Require storage and an opportunity to reclaim impounded property

Align with and strengthens, current efforts to manage property in public places

City officials say they will continue to attempt voluntary compliance with this ordinance. If there is no compliance, civil enforcement will be used on a case-by-case basis.

“I believe this is a balanced approach that is narrowly focused to address the concerns that we continue to hear. It is also coupled with our ongoing efforts to improve the system that we know needs to achieve better outcomes for individuals experiencing homelessness,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said.

Third Ward Commissioner Kesley Perdue and Second Ward Commissioner Lisa Knight were the only two commissioners to vote against the ordinances. Perdue argued that the changes were made too quickly and the plan should continue to be worked on. Knight said a recent experience she had made her second guess the proposal.

"We are all human and we deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. And so I hope that we will all step up and recognize what's going on around us and help add to the solution," Knight said.

Both ordinances will go into effect on August 25.

While some celebrate, the decision is also met with pushback. Around 30 people spoke at Tuesday night's meeting. A vast majority of them spoke against the ordinances, including Kent County Commissioner Ivan Diaz and Grand Rapids Public Schools board trustee José Rodriguez.

Around a dozen people, many from the business community, wrote the commission in support of the ordinances. However, not all business owners are for the plan. Tami VandenBerg, the co-owner of the Pyramid Scheme in downtown Grand Rapids, says the ordinances are a way for the city to "criminalize homelessness."

"The solution to homelessness has always been housing," said VandenBerg. "We have fewer options and fewer affordable options and more vitriol towards people who don't have housing which is causing a really tense atmosphere downtown."

