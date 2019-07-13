GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is now honoring former first lady Betty Ford. This week a street was named for legacy and contributions.

Betty was known for her humanitarian causes and raised awareness for breast cancer. She was also a supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Her daughter, Susan Ford Bales, was there for the unveiling Friday.

Betty Ford Drive was previously an unnamed road and airport employees voted on the name. There is no other Betty Ford Drive in West Michigan.

Betty Ford grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Central High School. In 1948, Betty married Gerald R. Ford who became president in 1974 after the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

The street naming comes two days before the former president's 106th birthday. On Sunday, Susan will join the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation at a wreath laying on her father’s grave.

