Fishermen rescue drowning man in Grand River

Thanks to their quick thinking, the man was speaking with first responders as he was rushed to the hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was drowning in the Grand River Thursday afternoon was pulled out of the water by some eagle-eyed fishermen near the 6th Street dam.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team was sent to the Grand River on a report of an unconscious person in the water downstream of the 6th Street dam.

While on their way to the scene, some anglers were already working to rescue the drowning man.

One of the fishermen, identified as Abe, told authorities he saw the man down in the water and immediately sprung into action.

He set down his pole and went after the unresponsive man, grabbing him just before he floated into a deeper area of the river.

Abe said that the man's face was purple when he got to him.

Other anglers ran into the river to help pull the man out and bring him to shore.

Fire crews brought the victim up to the boat launch where he could be checked out.

Authorities said the man was speaking to first responders before he was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department wanted to thank the quick actions of the good Samaritans who made the best possible outcome for this fisherman's rescue.

