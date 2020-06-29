Six Art Van stores reopening for liquidation sales

Two Kent County stores will be reopening as part of the sale.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six Art Van Furniture locations in the Midwest and Northeast will be reopened to liquidate the remaining inventory.

American Signature Inc., the parent company of both Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, said in a release Monday morning that it has acquired rights to hold a "total inventory blowout" starting Thursday, July 2 at select stores. Daily hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until everything has been sold. The corporation said delivery and financing options will be available.

Two Art Van stores in Kent County will reopen:

Grand Rapids – 4375 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 48512

Comstock Park – 4273 Alpine Ave NW Suite B, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Three other Michigan stores in the Metro Detroit area will also reopen:

Bloomfield – 2300 Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Dearborn – 15701 Market Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126

Warren – 6500 E 14 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092

The other two remaining stores are located in Baltimore and St. Louis.

To staff the liquidation sales events, Value City Furniture said it rehired the majority of former Art Van employees at each store to help.

Earlier this year, Art Van announced it would close approximately 190 stores. The first liquidation sales started shortly after.

For more details about the liquidation event, Art Van said to visit www.artvanliquidation.com, but as of Monday afternoon, the site was not up and running yet.

