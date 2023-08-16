Grand Rapids bar reduces hours after shooting

Joey's Tavern announced that the bar would reduce its hours in a social media post on Tuesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids bar decided to start closing earlier after a shooting in a nearby parking lot.

The bar said that after they've "had a few incidents later at night the last few weeks." they've decided to close earlier for an undetermined amount of time.

Once of those incidents was a late night altercation that happened inside of the bar, that led to a shooting in a nearby parking lot, according to Grand Rapids police.

The new closing times for Joey's Tavern will be:

Midnight - Sunday through Wednesday

1 a.m. - Thursday

1:30 a.m. last call - Friday and Saturday

"We hope to resume our normal hours as soon as possible, but we won't until we feel we have taken the necessary steps to keep everyone safe. Thank you for your understanding, support, and patronage," Joey's Tavern wrote in their post.

The victim was not identified by police in shooting and was said to be expected to survive the gunshot wound when the story was first reported.

