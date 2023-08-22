Police responding to barricaded subject in Grand Rapids; portion of Clancy Avenue closed

Clancy Avenue is closed from Coldbrook Street to Matilda Street at this time. Drivers should find an alternate route.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A section of Clancy Avenue has been closed while Grand Rapids Police responds to someone barricaded in the area.

Jennifer Kalczuk with the Grand Rapids Police Department said the person is experiencing a mental health crisis and is "exhibiting violent behavior." No one else is in the home, according to Kalczuk.

A drone team and crisis negotiators are at the scene.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew is at the scene working to learn more information.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, know there is help available. Call or text 988 or visit the Lifeline Chat to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

