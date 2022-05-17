Grand Rapids named one of the best places to live in the country

U.S. News & World Report named six Michigan cities in their 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Citing Grand Rapidians' love of art, the huge craft brewery scene and the scenic Grand River, U.S. News & World Report named Grand Rapids one of the best places to live in America.

The report ranked Grand Rapids as the 16th best place to live, beating out the likes of Madison, WI, Boston, MA and Washington D.C.

U.S. News & World Report also said that Grand Rapids "exudes small-town warmth" with our Midwest friendliness. The report also says that Grand Rapids has a "booming health care industry" and a "strong LGBTQ community."

In addition to being ranked the 16th best place to live in the country, Grand Rapids also was ranked highly in other areas by U.S. News & World Report:

Five other Michigan cities made the list of 150 best places to live with Ann Arbor taking the top spot in Michigan and 11th overall in the nation.

Michigan Cities In Top 150 Best Places To Live

Ann Arbor - 11th

Grand Rapids - 16th

Kalamazoo - 40th

Lansing - 65th

Detroit - 112th

Flint - 131st

Top 10 Best Places To Live In U.S.

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

In the report, U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. They based the rankings on five individually weighted metrics: Job market index, value index, quality of life index, desirability index and net migration.

Learn more about the methodology used for the rankings here.

The complete rankings by U.S. News & World Report can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.