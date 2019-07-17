GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Officials from the City of Grand Rapids, Neighbors of Belknap Lookout and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon for three park improvement projects.

The projects will help improve Lookout, Reservoir and Belknap parks.

Known for their scenic views of Grand Rapids and the Grand River, the City of Grand Rapids has worked with Belknap Lookout neighbors since 2018 to find creative solutions to refresh the parks.

The projects will include improving the view overlooking downtown and the Grand River as well as a variety of enhancements like improved pedestrian pathways, lightning and restroom upgrades.

