The city granted Dime and Regal a temporary occupation permit to get their doors open in the next few days, after a fire destroyed the business next door.

The city has granted Dime and Regal a temporary occupation permit so they can get their doors open in the next few days.

"They basically have met all the qualifications we need," says Richard App, the city's retail retention and attraction specialist. "There's still a few things that Consumers Energy is going to need to do, tweak those things. But once we get them, then they'll have their permanent occupancy. But we're doing this so that they can get back up to running speed once they open their doors."

The fire destroyed Tatum Bookbindery on Wealthy Street back in March. That fire has since been ruled as arson.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says more than nine months later, no one has been arrested.

The fine jewelry shop has been closed since then, operating out of a nearby business for the last few months.

"It's really cool to see that kind of collaboration between small businesses that say 'We need to keep you in the neighborhood,'" App says. "It's exciting to see them open back up."

The other shop affected in the fire, the Palace Flophouse Salon, reopened a few months ago.

App says the empty lot will likely not be revisited until next year.

"I'm certain that there are some environmental things that are going to need to be addressed. So there's probably nothing going on there before the spring," he says.

